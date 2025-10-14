Joliet motorcycle driver dies following crash in Crest Hill

A Joliet man who was operating a motorcycle has died at a Cook County hospital following a Sept. 7 crash in Crest Hill.

At 12:35 p.m. on Friday, Brandon Malm, 43, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Malm was the driver of a Kawasaki motorcycle on Sept. 7 that was traveling east on Plainfield Road, said Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark.

The driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling west on the road and turned into the entrance of Taco Bell when the crash occurred, Clark said.

The driver was cited for failing to yield to the right of away while turning left, Clark said. The driver is not suspected of being impaired in the incident, he said.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not yet have the cause and manner of Malm’s death on Tuesday.