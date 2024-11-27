Help Will County people, pets in need this holiday season

The Joliet Public Library will host a Giving Tree and collect donations for the Will County Humane Society until Dec. 31. The Giving Tree is seen at the library's Black Road branch on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Here are five ways to ensure the holidays are merry and bright for people and pets in Will County.

Be a Herald Angel

Since 1997, the Herald Angels campaign has made local residents’ lives a little better during the holiday season.

Steve Vanisko, publisher of The Herald-News in Joliet, presents a check for $15,017.17 to Sarah Oprzedek, president and CEO of United Way of Will County. The donation was the result of yet another record-breaking Herald Angels campaign, which was held during the holidays of 2023. (Photo provided by United Way of Will County)

Every dollar donated to Herald Angels supports the initiatives of United Way of Will County’s community partners.

Make your check payable to the United Way of Will County and write “Herald Angels” in the memo line.

Mail to The Herald-News, 1100 Essington Road, Suite 4, Joliet, IL, 60435.

Or watch for Herald-Angels ads in the paper through December. Just clip out the form and mail it with your donation, or donate online at uwill.org.

Every dollar will be donated directly to the United Way of Will County.

Donate winter clothes

The Joliet Noon Lions Club is collecting gently used or new blankets and/or sleeping bags, which will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Society

A Lions Club banner hangs in a private dining area of the Silver Spoon restaurant for the Joliet chapter's meeting Sept. 22, 2022, in Joliet. The Joliet Noon Lions Club, a community outreach organization, celebrated its 101st anniversary this year. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Lions also are collecting new underwear, socks, T-shirts, hats and gloves to be donated to Catholic Charities, the Diocese of Joliet and the Daybreak Center.

Two collection sites are available: Silver Spoon Restaurant, 1601 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, and Busey Bank, 2801 Black Road in Joliet.

Monetary donations for the above winter supplies also are accepted. Bring checks to either collection site, mail them to the Joliet Noon Lions Club, P.O. Box 2998, Joliet, IL, 60434, or use Venmo.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is now collecting mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and coats to benefit Guardian Angel Community Services and MorningStar Mission, both in Joliet.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 1015 Winthrop Ave. in Joliet.

For more information on how to donate, call 815-725-6687 or office@westpresjoliet.org.

Giving Tree for Will County Humane Society

The Joliet Public Library will host a Giving Tree and collect donations for the Will County Humane Society until Dec. 31.

Requested items include dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, and treats and blankets.

The Giving Tree is located at both branches: 3395 Black Road and 150 N. Ottawa St.

For more information, call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org or willcountyhumane.com.

Mokena Mission Meals

Mission Meals, an annual holiday dinner tradition for community members in need, will take place Dec. 3 at St. John United Church of Christ Community Center, located at 11100 2nd St. in Mokena.

EggCetera Cafe was selected by state Rep. Tim Ozinga as the June 2023 local business highlight. EggCetera Cafe will provide a festive Christmas meal for community members in need this December. (Photo provided by Rep. Tim Ozinga's Office)

EggCetera Café will provide the festive Christmas meal for community members in need. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 708-479-6613.