Company claims Salem Village in Joliet owes $53,146 for services

A pharmacy company has filed a lawsuit against Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Joliet over what they claim is an unpaid bill of about $53,146 for services.

The Will County lawsuit from UnitedRx represents further troubles for the Salem Village, which has closed. The family of Michael Pappas, 61, is suing the nursing home after he died in the attack by a fellow resident on Nov. 17.

Last week, The Herald-News reported that workers for Salem Village have not received their paychecks and they worry about when they’ll receive their next checks.

UnitedRx, which is based in Hillside in Cook County, entered into a contract with Salem Village to provide pharmaceutical services to residents of the nursing home.

The contract was signed in 2013 by UnitedRx CEO Charles Benain and Maklouf “Mark” Suissa, owner of Salem Village, according to the lawsuit. The contract was amended so UnitedRx would continue its services through 2025.

Attorneys for UnitedRx alleged the company provided their services to Salem Village and sent them invoices.

“Despite receipt of services provided by [UnitedRx] and despite numerous requests, [Salem Village] has failed to remit full payment for said services,” the lawsuit alleged.

UnitedRx is owed $53,146 by Salem Village, the lawsuit claimed.

The company is asking a Will County judge to order Salem Village pay them the money, along with the costs of lawsuit.

A call to Suissa was not immediately returned on Monday.