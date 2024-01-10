Will County schools to receive state library grant funding

Will County — Five local school districts will be receiving extra funding for their library programs this year through the School District Library Grant Program.

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel announced Monday that Valley View School District 365U in Bolingbrook and Romeoville, Chaney-Monge School District 88 in Crest Hill, Plainfield CCSD 202, Richland School District 88A in Crest Hill, and Troy Community Consolidated Elementary School District 30C in Plainfield and Shorewood, will all benefit from the program.

The grant funding is awarded per student within the district. Chaney-Monge School District 88 and Richland School District 88A will each receive $850, while Plainfield CCSD 202 will receive $20,862 and Valley View District 365U will receive $12,694.

Troy CCESD 30C will receive $3,293.

Funding is earmarked for purchasing library resources including books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual resources, and technology equipment, or to fund library programing.

“As a former special education teacher, I have seen the educational value school libraries provide to a student’s success,” said Loughran Cappel in the statement. “Ensuring school libraries are equipped with fundamental resources allows students to expand their knowledge and interests.”

The funding for the annual grants come from the General Reserve fund and will improve library services for over 1 million K through 12 students across Illinois.

“When we invest in our schools, we are putting our students first,” Loughran Cappel said. “I’m committed to prioritizing Illinois’ education system to ensure our students are set up for success.”