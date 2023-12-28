Illinois Supreme Court fills upcoming Will County judge vacancy

Will County — The Illinois State Supreme Court has announced an appointment to fill the coming vacancy on the 12th Judicial Circuit Court for Will County.

Judge Matthew G. Bertani will serve the remaining 11 months of Circuit Judge Paula A. Gomora’s term following her retirement Jan. 5. Bertani’s service will officially begin Jan. 8 and conclude Dec. 2, 2024, following the November general election, when a new judge will be selected by the voters.

“I am grateful to Justice Mary K. O’Brien and each of the Supreme Court justices for this appointment,” Bertani said in a statement. “I have not sought nor received a great number of honors during my legal career. Had I received 1,000 honors, though, this would be the best.”

Bertani has served as an associate judge since 2010, most recently in the Probate division. Before joining the bench, he was a partner at the law firm of Rigazio & Bertani and previously served as an assistant state’s attorney in the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“As an associate judge, Judge Bertani is well respected by both the citizens of Will County and the Illinois bar,” O’Brien said in a Supreme Court news release. “I am therefore honored to recommend his appointment as a circuit judge. I have utmost confidence that he will continue to serve the judiciary and the parties that appear before him with great distinction and honor.”

In addition to his regular duties as a judge, Bertani has worked with the Lawyers Assistance Panel and served as a judicial performance evaluator and as a mentor to new judges.

Commenting on his appointment Bertani said, “in the words of that esteemed philosopher of my youth, Wayne Arnold Johnson, ‘it don’t make me no different.’ By that I mean, just like the day before my selection, I am but one of among 38 co-equal judges who have the privilege to serve the people of Will County.”

Bertani earned his bachelor of arts degree from Drake University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona College of Law with his juris doctor.