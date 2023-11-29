November 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

State Rep. Walsh to open new Joliet office Thursday

By Jessie Molloy
State Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood, is pictured in an Illinois House committee room earlier this year. He said he is going to try to override Gov. JB Pritzker's veto of a bill that would have granted existing utilities in downstate Illinois, notably Ameren Illinois, the “right of first refusal” for transmission line construction.

State Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood, is pictured in an Illinois House committee room earlier this year. (Andrew Adams)

Joliet — State Representative Larry Walsh, Jr. will be hosting an open house event for constituents of the 86th District from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of his new district office in Joliet.

The new office is located at 3141 W. Jefferson St. in the Twin Plaza properties, just a mile-and-a-half west from the old office location on Springfield Avenue.

“This new location will provide our constituents with a convenient space to address their needs,” Walsh said in a press release announcing the event. “I look forward to welcoming everyone and continuing to build strong connections across our community.”

Walsh, a democrat from Elwood, has served as the 86th District’s representative since April 2012.