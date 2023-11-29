State Rep. Walsh to open new Joliet office Thursday

State Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood, is pictured in an Illinois House committee room earlier this year. (Andrew Adams)

Joliet — State Representative Larry Walsh, Jr. will be hosting an open house event for constituents of the 86th District from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of his new district office in Joliet.

The new office is located at 3141 W. Jefferson St. in the Twin Plaza properties, just a mile-and-a-half west from the old office location on Springfield Avenue.

“This new location will provide our constituents with a convenient space to address their needs,” Walsh said in a press release announcing the event. “I look forward to welcoming everyone and continuing to build strong connections across our community.”

Walsh, a democrat from Elwood, has served as the 86th District’s representative since April 2012.