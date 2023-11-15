Lockport Central freshmen start school at Lincoln-Way North

Lockport students start arriving to the former Lincoln-Way North High School while the Central campus undergoes repairs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — Two weeks after an overnight ceiling collapse in one of Lockport Township High School’s Central Campus classrooms caused students to be evacuated and transition into online learning, freshmen are back in the classroom, just not in the same building.

On Wednesday, about 900 District 205 freshmen began school in their new temporary home of Lincoln-Way North, in Frankfort, which was shuttered by Lincoln-Way District 210 in 2016 after only eight years of use.

District 205 reached an agreement with District 210 days after the ceiling collapse to rent the large, mostly unused building for at least three months so the students could continue in-person learning while repairs are made to the ceilings at the 114-year-old Central Campus building.

A sign welcomes Lockport students on the first day of classes at the former Lincoln-Way North High School while the Central campus undergoes repairs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Students arriving on the district’s specially routed shuttle buses, were greeted by a “Welcome Porters” sign and teachers clad in the freshmen class color, green, which the district said was meant to “create a visually unified atmosphere and foster a sense of community” as they made the adjustment to the new facility and schedule.

Staff and teachers lined up in the main hallway from the auditorium to the gym to welcome in students for a morning assembly before the freshmen were allowed to collect their things which staff had retrieved for them from their Central lockers, and began their truncated schedule.

Lockport students line up outside on the first day of classes at the former Lincoln-Way North High School while the Central campus undergoes repairs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

In order to keep scheduling disruptions to a minimum for district families and allow students to participate in extra-curricular activities the school day has been shortened at Lincoln-Way North. Students arrive at 8 a.m. and depart at 2 p.m. so they can ride their normal buses to and from East and Central campuses and attended after-school activities at East.