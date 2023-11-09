Joliet’s Groundwork domestic violence program marks 40 years of helping survivors

Abby Kobal, left, and Johanna Vargas, of Guardian Angels Community Service, talk with an event goer at the Take Back the Night event at Hufford Junior High on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A Joliet program serving victims of domestic violence is needed as much today as when it began in 1983.

Guardian Angel Community Services recognized the 40th anniversary of its Groundwork domestic violence program during Guardian Angel’s 13th Annual Angels Against Abuse 5k on Oct. 21 at the Shorewood Towne Center.

Ines Kutlesa, Guardian Angel Community Services chief executive officer, said Guardian Angel expanded Groundwork’s services through the years to meet “extremely high community needs.”

Unfortunately, many communities in the U.S. also have a high need for domestic violence programs, she said. But that’s why these programs are in place.

“The whole purpose of these programs is to end gender-based violence entirely,” Kutlesa said. “That is obviously what we aspire to.”

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, spoke at the annual Angels Against Abuse 5k and presented a certificate of recognition of Groundwork’s 40th anniversary, Kutlesa said.

Kutlesa said Cappel presented the certificate on behalf of herself and State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet.

“It symbolizes Guardian Angel’s history of being a beacon of hope to those who need it most in the area of domestic violence.” — Ines Kutlesa, Guardian Angel Community Services chief executive officer, on the significance of Groundwork's 40th anniversary

Before the race began, Kutlesa read the poem “I Got Flowers Today” by Paulette Kelly, she said, which tells the story of a victim of domestic violence. Kutlesa said she first read that poem for the first time 24 years ago.

“And today – it still resonates,” Kutlesa said.

Groundwork’s community impact was evident by the number of people who came out to support the 5k and Guardian Angel’s overall mission — nearly 200, including a few children, Kutlesa said.

For instance, “quite a few” people from Chicago Tube & Iron participated in the 5K, Kutlesa said.

In addition to Groundwork, Guardian Angel also offers Suzy’s Caring Place Transitional Living Program. This program provides long term transitional and rapid rehousing, case management and support services for domestic violence survivors, Kutlesa said.

Guardian Angel also established the Partner Abuse Intervention Program in 2010. This program was initially focused on “working with male perpetrators of abuse against women with whom they are or were in an intimate partnership,” Kutlesa said in a written statement.

However in 2013, Guardian Angel expanded the program so it could work with “females who commit acts of intimate partner violence,” Kutlesa added in the written statement.

During October, which is also Domestic Violence Awareness month, Guardian Angel participated in Will County Take Back The Night, Grundy County Take Back the Night, Witches Night Out and many educational and community outreach events.

Although the final numbers are not yet available, the annual Angels Against Abuse 5k typically raises $5,000 to $10,000 for Guardian Angel, Kutlesa said.

Brian Fisher father of Breann Fisher, Sexual Assault Service Center prevention and advocacy coordinator, was the overall winner of Guardian Angel Community Services' 13th Annual Angels Against Abuse 5k on Oct. 21 at the Shorewood Towne Center. (Photo provided by Guardian Angel Community Services)

However, the advocacy part of the 5k is as important to the nonprofit as the money raised, as is the milestone anniversary, Kutlesa said.

“It symbolizes Guardian Angel’s history of being a beacon of hope to those who need it most in the area of domestic violence,” Kutlesa said.

As part of its advocacy, Guardian Angel also participates in the Clothesline Project, which began 1990 in Massachusetts.

Survivors and their families write messages on color-coded T-shirts and then hang them on a clothesline, which Guardian Angel displays to foster education, artistic expression and healing.

Symbolic colors are blue (survivors of incest and sexual abuse), yellow (survivors of domestic abuse), yellow (those died because of domestic violence) and red (survivors of sexual assault), Kutlesa said.

Kutlesa said she’s proud of Guardian Angel’s founders the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate in Joliet, as well as Guardian Angel’s board of directors, staff, volunteers and “everyone in the community who has showed us support over the years to provide such a critical service to individuals and families in need.”

Finally, Kutlesa wants the community to remember that “we are here for you.” Anyone who needs services should not be afraid to reach out, she said.

“Our services are entirely confidential,” Kutlesa said.

For more information, visit gacsprograms.org.

About Groundwork

The Groundwork Domestic Violence Program provides

• Comprehensive, free and confidential services to families impacted by domestic violence.

• A 24-hour hotline and 30 bed emergency shelter 365 days a year.

• Individual and group counseling services.

• Medical and legal advocacy at area courthouses and in hospital emergency rooms.

• A sexual assault services center.

• Community outreach and prevention education program.

By the numbers

In 2022, Guardian Angel Community Services

• Served nearly 10,000 survivors of domestic violence and their families through Groundwork and Suzy’s Caring Place.

• Provided 11,971 nights of emergency shelter and 35,913 meals, while fielding over 5000 emergency hotline calls through its Groundwork program.

• Provided transitional housing for 235 survivors through its Suzy’s Caring Place.

For immediate help

• Call the 24-hr domestic violence hotline: 815-729-1228.

• Call the 24-hr sexual assault hotline: 815-730-8984.

Winners of the Angels Against Abuse 5k

Guardian Angel Community Services recognized the 40th anniversary of its Groundwork domestic violence program during Guardian Angel’s 13th Annual Angels Against Abuse 5k on Oct. 21 at the Shorewood Towne Center. The first place winner at the 5K for ages 19 and under was Gretchen Ukleja (left), daughter of Guardian Angel Community Services Chief Development Officer Jane Ukleja (right). (Photo provided by Guardian Angel Community Services)

• Overall winner: Brian Fisher father of Breann Fisher, Sexual Assault Service Center prevention and advocacy coordinator

• First place female winner: Gabriela Monroy

• First place winner for ages 19 and under: Gretchen Ukleja, daughter of Jane Ukleja, Guardian Angel Community Services chief development officer