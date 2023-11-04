Joliet’s Holly Club to hold fundraising party to benefit Will County families

Members of the Holly Club in Joliet are seen at its annual lawn party fundraiser, which was held Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Holly Club will host "Party with a Purpose" on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Holly Club)

The Holly Club of Joliet will be holding its Party with a Purpose from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Mistwood Golf Club, 1700 W. Renwick Road, Romeoville.

The price is $150 a person, and there will be a cash bar. Live music will be provided by the band 28 Days.

There also will be a raffle for a pair of earrings valued at $1,200 courtesy of the Paolucci Diamond Center. Raffle tickets are $10 each or six for $50.

The evening also will feature a wine pull, where for $20 attendees can choose a numbered cork and have a chance to win the corresponding bottle, according to a news release.

Tickets can be bought online by visiting the club’s website at www.hollyclubjoliet.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hollyclubofjoliet. If you would rather send a check, mail your donation to Holly Club of Joliet, P.O. Box 3169, Joliet, IL 60434.

Founded 134 years ago in 1889, the Holly Club of Joliet has a long tradition of raising money for those needing extra assistance in the Will County community.

From financial support for a clinic that treats people who fall short of qualifying for Medicaid and providing emergency food for struggling families to scholarships for accomplished students and providing winter coats, hats and mittens for children in need, as well as countless other calls to action, members of the Holly Club step up to help people in Will County who are in difficult or challenging circumstances, according to the website.

In 2022 for the first time ever, the Holly Club pivoted from its formal Holiday Ball to a Friday evening event called Party with a Purpose. While more casual, this event has retained all the best features of the Holly Ball: fellowship that includes a sit-down dinner, music, dancing and a chance to give back.