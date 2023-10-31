Troy seniors, Shorewood Kiwanis collecting winter coats

Anyone interested in donating new and gently-used winterwear can drop off the items at the Troy community center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood, beginning Nov. 13. (Photo provided)

Troy Township Seniors and Shorewood Kiwanis Club are partnering in collecting winter coats, gloves, hats and socks to be given to less fortunate children and adults in the community. The drive begins Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 31, 2024.

Anyone interested in donating new and gently-used winterwear can drop off the items at the Troy community center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood. The community center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Troy Township Seniors gather every Wednesday and Friday at the community center for friendship and fun. Particpants also enjoy lunch courtesy of the Meals on Wheels program. For more information about the Troy Township Senior program, visit troytownship.com/senior-activities or call Cindy at 815-744-1968.