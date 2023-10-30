Lockport Township shooting leaves man in critical condition

A man is in custody in Iowa in connection with a shooting that occurred in unincorporated Lockport Township on Sunday.

Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 2:35 p.m. Sunday in the 400 Block of Oak Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck laying near the roadway, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began providing life saving measures on the victim until members of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District arrived, according to the release. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A witness had indicated that prior to the shooting, a physical altercation occurred between the victim and a person named Abel Corbeira, according to the release. The witness told the deputies that Corbeira, 30, fired a revolver, striking the victim in the neck.

The offender had fled the scene in his vehicle, and deputies put out information to local law enforcement agencies to locate the vehicle, according to the release.

Detectives determined that the offender had fled the area and was heading west towards Iowa. The Iowa State Police were contacted regarding this incident and were advised that there was probable cause to stop the vehicle as detectives were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Corbeira, according to the release.

Troopers with the Iowa State Police located the vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 in Cedar County, Iowa and stopped the vehicle and Corbeira was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office obtained a no bond arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated battery and traveled to Iowa to speak to Corbeira, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corbeira made statements to detectives regarding his involvement in the crime and he remains in custody in Iowa, pending an extradition hearing, according to the release.