19 Joliet District 86 students earn Chamber of Commerce Education Hawk Scholarships

Joliet Public Schools District 86 Hawk Scholarship winners with members of the Joliet Public Schools Board of School Inspectors after receiving their awards. (Photo Provided by )

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has awarded 19 Joliet Public Schools District 86 students with its 2026 Education Hawk scholarship.

Each winner was honored at the May meeting of the District 86 Board of School Inspectors and received a trophy and a $1,000 scholarship they can use for college or trade school after graduating from high school.

The 2026 winners:

Hector Medina, T.E. Culbertson Elementary

Emmanuel Tovar Mondragon, M.J. Cunningham Elementary

Janiyah Ross, Dirksen Junior High

Leah Thomas, Eisenhower Academy

Caleb Arrazate Carrillo, Farragut Elementary

Alfonso Chavez, Forest Park I.E. School

Sofia Bolivar Iriarte, Gompers Junior High

Cristel Mesina Malacara, Hufford Junior High

Aubree Ciszek, Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Jordan Purnell, Edna Keith Elementary

Natalia Beltran, A.O. Marshall Elementary

Penelope Watkins, Pershing Elementary

Benjamin Alvarado, Sator Sanchez Elementary

Hunter Wallace, Carl Sandburg Elementary

Mario Vargas, Isaac Singleton Elementary

Valentina Del Bosque-Banks, Taft Elementary

Amir Lyles, Lynne Thigpen Elementary

Matias Rosales Alvarado, Washington Junior High

Gael Rodriguez Zarate, Woodland Elementary School

“We are so proud of these students,” said Theresa Rouse, Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent. “Thank you to the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry for spearheading such a rewarding program.”

Each year, the Chamber of Commerce awards the Hawk scholarships to one student from each public and catholic elementary and middle school in its region, based on nominations from teachers and school staff.

The Chamber of Commerce said the program was created to “inspire and motivate students to go beyond high school education through recognition and financial reward for academic performance and community service.”

Over 40 scholarships are distributed annually.