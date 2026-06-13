19 Joliet District 86 students earn Chamber of Commerce Education Hawk Scholarships

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has awarded 19 Joliet Public Schools District 86 students with its 2026 Education Hawk scholarship.
Each winner was honored at the May meeting of the District 86 Board of School Inspectors and received a trophy and a $1,000 scholarship they can use for college or trade school after graduating from high school.
The 2026 winners:
- Hector Medina, T.E. Culbertson Elementary
- Emmanuel Tovar Mondragon, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- Janiyah Ross, Dirksen Junior High
- Leah Thomas, Eisenhower Academy
- Caleb Arrazate Carrillo, Farragut Elementary
- Alfonso Chavez, Forest Park I.E. School
- Sofia Bolivar Iriarte, Gompers Junior High
- Cristel Mesina Malacara, Hufford Junior High
- Aubree Ciszek, Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Jordan Purnell, Edna Keith Elementary
- Natalia Beltran, A.O. Marshall Elementary
- Penelope Watkins, Pershing Elementary
- Benjamin Alvarado, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Hunter Wallace, Carl Sandburg Elementary
- Mario Vargas, Isaac Singleton Elementary
- Valentina Del Bosque-Banks, Taft Elementary
- Amir Lyles, Lynne Thigpen Elementary
- Matias Rosales Alvarado, Washington Junior High
- Gael Rodriguez Zarate, Woodland Elementary School
“We are so proud of these students,” said Theresa Rouse, Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent. “Thank you to the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry for spearheading such a rewarding program.”
Each year, the Chamber of Commerce awards the Hawk scholarships to one student from each public and catholic elementary and middle school in its region, based on nominations from teachers and school staff.
The Chamber of Commerce said the program was created to “inspire and motivate students to go beyond high school education through recognition and financial reward for academic performance and community service.”
Over 40 scholarships are distributed annually.