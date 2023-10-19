Come in costume for Will County preserve’s spooky Moonlight Masquerade walk

The moon rises past the goal post during the game between Lincoln-Way West and Bolingbrook. Sept. 9, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Dress in costume for a spooky moonlight hike or take a golden fall walk on Sweetest Day. Late October programs with the Forest Preserve District of Will County also highlight Joliet Iron Works and creepy, crawly creatures.

Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Moonlight Masquerade: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. It’s time for adults to take back Halloween. Come dressed in costume and hike 1 mile along a glowing night trail. Creatures of the night and challenges await. Bring a beverage to enjoy by a fire while roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. For alcoholic beverages, please bring beer or wine only. Ages 21 and older; $5 a person. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Rivers of Color – Golden Opportunity – Hike and Craft: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Celebrate all things golden on Sweetest Day. Hike along the trails enjoying the colors of the season and the science of the color yellow, and then create your own mixed media masterpiece. Don’t forget to check out the “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustrations” exhibit from the Denver Botanic Gardens while at Four Rivers. Free for all ages. Register by Friday, Oct. 20.

Joliet Iron Works Tour: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 22, Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Find out how Joliet earned the nickname “City of Steel and Stone.” Joliet’s once-thriving industrial plant rivaled Pittsburgh’s steel power. Explore the stone foundations that are more than 100 years old. An interpretive naturalist will share the fascinating stories of the men and machines who worked at the site. Free, ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, Oct. 19.

Creepy-Crawly Creatures: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Silky spiders, slimy slugs, slithering snakes, oh my! Bring your children to Four Rivers to learn about these misunderstood creepy-crawly creatures with a 1.5-mile hike and hands-on activities. Free, ages 5 to 12. Register by Friday, Oct. 27.