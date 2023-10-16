Ruth Colby, CEO at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, dies

Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Colby died Sunday.

Colby died “at a Chicago academic medical center from complications following a surgical procedure,” Silver Cross announced Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and leader, Ruth Colby,” Jean Kenol, chairman of the Silver Cross Board of Directors, said in a statement accompanying a news release from the hospital in New Lenox.

“Ruth was a true servant leader and a driving force in transforming Silver Cross from a community hospital to a regional medical center and nationally recognized healthcare brand,” Kenol said. “She was an inspiration to us all, was beloved by our hospital community and she loved them passionately in return. We will miss her terribly.”

Colby had been the chief executive at the hospital since October 2017 but had become a familiar figure in the Will County community before then in her role as chief strategy officer and senior vice president of business development.

Ruth Colby, president and chief executive officer of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, seen when receiving the ATHENA Award from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and The Council for Working Women. (Photo provided)

Colby had been with Silver Cross since 2005 when it was still in Joliet. The hospital was later relocated to New Lenox under her predecessor, Paul Pawlak.

The hospital board has appointed Michael Mutterer, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, as interim president and chief executive officer.

The appointment was made at “a special meeting to address the transition and ensure the continuity of our commitment to the community,” Kenol said in his statement. “Michael’s experience and dedication to our hospital’s mission, values, and culture make him the best choice to lead us through this transition.”

Silver Cross did not announce the day of Colby’s death.

But New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann confirmed that she had died Sunday.

“She’s a good friend of mine,” said Baldermann, who learned of Colby’s death from her family. “She was a remarkable person when it came to quality health care. But more than that, she was a compassionate person for all people.”

Ruth Colby, CEO of Silver Cross Hospital, addresses questions at a Joliet press conference held during the cornoroavirus conference. (Geoff Stellfox)

Colby’s death “was really unexpected” after being hospitalized for a condition that was not expected to be life-threatening, Baldermann said.

“She went into the hospital a few weeks ago for a heart procedure and unfortunately never made it back,” he said.

“She was just a wonderful person,” Baldermann said. “She’s going to be really missed.”

Silver Cross in its news release listed Colby’s accomplishments, including the hospitals continued 100 Top Hospitals ranking, a 5-Star Rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and 17 Straight A’s for Safety from the Leapfrog Group.

Under Colby’s leadership Silver Cross opened Will County’s first Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit and introduced an open-heart surgery program.

Colby “also forged partnerships with several leading Chicago health systems, bringing world-class care to the southwest suburbs so residents could receive the most advanced care close to home,” the release said.

“Throughout her tenure, Ruth worked closely with the hospital board of directors to set the organization’s vision and strategic direction,” the news release said. “Her exceptional business acumen and visionary leadership led to transformational growth for Silver Cross Hospital over the years – expanding from a 289-bed hospital when the hospital opened its New Lenox campus in 2012 to 348 beds today.”

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association said, “Ruth Colby was a healthcare champion for the residents of Illinois, dedicating her life to the health and well-being of the people in the communities she served. Ruth’s commitment to healthcare and community service extended to her engagement with IHA, where she served in many roles, most recently as chair-elect of the IHA Board of Trustees.”

Colby was unanimously voted to serve as the chair of the IHA board in 2024.

“This is such a loss for New Lenox and the communities of Will County, but also for the State of Illinois. Ruth was an accomplished and visionary healthcare leader, always focused on assuring everyone has access to quality healthcare,” said A.J. Wilhelmi, president and CEO of the IHHA. “Ruth was also a personal friend and will be dearly missed by me and our entire team. On behalf of IHA, I want to extend my sincere condolences to Ruth’s family and her many friends, and to the wonderful team at Silver Cross Hospital.”

J.P. Gallagher, IHA board chair and president and CEO of NorthShoreEdward-Elmhurst Health said,. “Ruth was a widely respected leader who made significant contributions to our field and brought both conviction and compassion to everything she did. She will be deeply missed.”

Colby also served at the board chair for the Will County Center for Economic Development.

“Ruth has been an inspirational leader here at the CED and throughout the community. As our Chair for the last two years, Ruth was a mentor and inspiration to all of us. Throughout her career, Ruth achieved not only extraordinary professional success, but also touched the lives of so many that were fortunate enough to work alongside her. She led us with an infectious enthusiasm and a positive energy that will be terribly missed,” the CED said in a released statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to Ruth’s family, friends, and the Silver Cross Hospital team during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve the loss of a remarkable leader.”

The Silver Cross Foundation said we will hold a private service at the hospital. Memorials to the Silver Cross Foundation can be made in Colby’s honor.