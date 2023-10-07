Will County Health Department promoting women’s health care needs

Fall is officially upon us and while that brings lower temperatures and changing colors of the leaves, it also marks the time of year where increased cases of respiratory viruses such as flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 begin to rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people ages six months and older stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and receive a seasonal flu shot. If you are pregnant or older than 60, speak with your health care provider if an RSV vaccination is recommended.

Getting vaccinated reduces your risk of infection and becoming seriously ill if you do get infected. The Will County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic has flu shots readily available and should have COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations available shortly.

Shots are available at the WCHD’s main office in Joliet, 501 Ella Ave., and at its branch offices in Bolingbrook, 323 Quadrangle Drive, and Monee, 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road. You can call the Immunization Clinic directly at 815-740-8143 to schedule your appointment.

Mental Health Awareness Week: This week has been part of Mental health Awareness Week. Did you know that 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience a mental health disorder each year? For U.S. youth ages 6-17, the ratio is in 1 in 6. Having a mental health condition can disrupt relationships and make it hard to work, keep up with school, and more. Support and treatment are available at the WCHD’s Behavioral Health division. Call 815-727-8521 to schedule an appointment. If you are suffering a mental health crisis, dial 988.

Mammography Day and Breast Cancer Awareness: Gov. JB Pritzker recently issued a proclamation proclaiming Oct. 20 as Mammography Day in Illinois as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding all residents that early detection is the most effective way to fight breast cancer.

Schedule your screening with your health care provider. For those who are uninsured or underinsured, IDPH operates the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP) which offers free breast exams and mammograms. To enroll in IBCCP, call the Women’s Health Line 888-522-1282. The Women’s Health Line will be able to walk women through the eligibility requirements and the screening process.

Well-Woman Day: The Will County Health Department will be hosting a Well-Woman Day on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WCHD’s main office in Joliet. The Well-Woman Day is a partnership with our Community Health Center and other local women’s health agencies and will feature complimentary health screenings, educational resources and giveaways.

Certified Application Counselors from our Community Health Center will also be on hand to assist in insurance enrollment on the first day of open enrollment for the health insurance marketplace.

National Dental Hygiene Month: October is National Dental Hygiene Month and the WCHD is reminding you to make sure you schedule your annual dental checkup with your provider. If you’re in need of a dentist, did you know that the Will County Community Health Center has its own dental clinic? We offer treatment of tooth and oral health needs for all ages including oral exams, fillings, cleanings, X-rays, sealants, school exams and treatment of gum disease, mouth pain, tooth sensitivity, gum problems and more. Call 815-727-8670 to schedule your appointment.

October is Healthy Lung Month: Smoking is the No. 1 risk factor for lung cancer. According to the CDC, people who smoke cigarettes are 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer or die from lung cancer than people who do not smoke. If you need help quitting smoking, the Illinois Tobacco Quitline is a free, telephone-based cessation counseling service provided to state residents who want to quit using tobacco products. call 1-866-QUIT-YES or visit quityes.org.

After smoking, the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. is exposure to radon. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that forms in rocks, soil and water. You can’t see, smell or taste radon but it is believed to cause many thousands of deaths each year from lung cancer. Testing is the only way to find out if your home contains dangerous levels of radon. The WCHD’s Environmental Health Division sells at-home radon test kits for just $8. The radon test kits come with simple directions, prepaid postage to the laboratory, laboratory analysis and a written report sent to your home. Test kits are available at all three of WCHD’s office locations in Joliet, Bolingbrook and Monee.

Get Naloxone: Opioid overdose continues to be a major public health issue in the U.S. Naloxone (Narcan) is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an overdose. The WCHD’s Office of Substance Use Initiatives offers free naloxone and training to all individuals and agencies in the county. To obtain naloxone or to schedule training, send an email to sui@willcountyhealth.org . Pop-up naloxone distributions happen throughout Will County as well. To see a list of upcoming distributions, visit willcountyhealth.org/events.

• Kevin Juday is the media services manager at the Will County Health Department