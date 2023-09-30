Walkers, runners invited to Will County Harvest 5K, Pumpkin Fun Run

October is the perfect month to take your fitness path to the next level by participating in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K and Pumpkin Fun Run.

If you prefer running on a day when it’s convenient for you, complete the Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K on any date in October.

If you love to run surrounded by others, choose the Pumpkin Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 14. Or, if you are really motivated and want to get moving this fall, tackle both runs. Both runs are for people of all abilities, according to the forest district news release.

Participants can run, jog or walk the virtual 5K, which is 3.1 miles, or the fun run, which is just under 2.5 miles.

The Harvest Hustle can be completed anytime between Sunday, Oct. 1, through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Preregistration is not required.

Harvest Hustle participants need to track their self-guided 5K on their smartphone and complete the online submission form with a screenshot of their run, according to the release. The first 100 participants to finish their virtual 5Ks will receive long-sleeved Harvest Hustle T-shirts.

The online submission form will go live on the forest district website on Sunday. All runs must be completed on one of 11 designated forest preserve trails, according to the release. For a list of the trails, visit the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

The Pumpkin Fun Run is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14, at Hadley Valley. Participants should use the Gougar Road Access, which is located on Gougar Road north of Route 6/Maple Road in Joliet.

Registration for this program is required by Wednesday, Oct. 11. Register online on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-727-8700.

A decorated booth will be set up for photos to commemorate the day. Pumpkin Fun Run participants will receive water bottles, and they can pick out a pumpkin to take home, according to the release.

Strollers are welcome at the Pumpkin Fun Run, but in-line skates, bicycles and dogs are not, according to the forest district.

The Nature Foundation of Will County is funding both the Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K and the Pumpkin Fun Run.

