White Oak Library Foundation invites public to jewelry sale fundraiser

The White Oak Library Foundation will hold its second annual Bling Bling Sale and Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Romeoville Branch Library, 201 W. Normantown Road. The public is invited to this free event.

Shoppers will be able to choose from more than 5,000 pieces of gently used costume and vintage jewelry and scores of evening bags. Most earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, brooches and assorted bling are priced at $1 or $2.

Although the majority of jewelry is pre-owned, there also are new pieces in original packaging. For jewelry makers, there are hundreds of jewelry bits and pieces that can be deconstructed and reused, which will be sold for as little as 25 cents each.

A selection of high-quality jewelry and vintage bags will be sold for between $20 and $200.

Everything in the sale was donated, mostly by generous patrons and staff of the White Oak Library District. The fundraiser is being organized by the foundation’s former director, Carol Coverdill.

All proceeds of the sale will be used by the foundation to benefit the library. Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted. For more information, email whiteoakfound@gmail.com or visit the White Oak Library Foundation website.