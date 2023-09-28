September 28, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Raymond School in Joliet celebrates baseball team before state finals

The boys baseball team poses for a photo during a pep rally on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Saint Raymond School. The rally was held to celebrate the team before they compete on Friday, Sept. 29, at the 68th annual Illinois Elementary School Association Boys Baseball State Final Tournament at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

A pep rally was held Thursday for the boys baseball team at Cathedral of Saint Raymond School in Joliet as they prepare to compete in the state final tournaments in East Peoria.

The bleachers were packed with students as they rallied for the baseball team that is set to compete at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Class 1A at the Illinois Elementary School Association Boys Baseball State Final Tournament at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

“This is a great opportunity for these young men,” said John “Digger” Blackburn, assistant baseball coach and co-athletic director at Cathedral of Saint Raymond School.

Students hold a pep rally on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond School in Joliet. The rally was held to celebrate the boys baseball team before they compete on Friday, Sept. 29, at the 68th annual Illinois Elementary School Association Boys Baseball State Final Tournament at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

