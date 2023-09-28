St. Raymond School in Joliet celebrates baseball team before state finals

A pep rally was held Thursday for the boys baseball team at Cathedral of Saint Raymond School in Joliet as they prepare to compete in the state final tournaments in East Peoria.

The bleachers were packed with students as they rallied for the baseball team that is set to compete at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Class 1A at the Illinois Elementary School Association Boys Baseball State Final Tournament at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

“This is a great opportunity for these young men,” said John “Digger” Blackburn, assistant baseball coach and co-athletic director at Cathedral of Saint Raymond School.