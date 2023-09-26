First Secure Bank makes local service its mission in Joliet, other communities

For a few hours over the summer, the parking lot of First Secure Community Bank of Joliet was adorned with a circus tent as hundreds of customers came out to enjoy food, entertainment, and activities for kids.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, events like this are common for the bank—with a one-year exception for COVID-19 pandemic.

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet is part of the First Secure Bank Group which now has 18 banking centers throughout the Chicago area located primarily in Sugar Grove, Aurora, Naperville, Joliet, and Morris.

Lifelong Joliet resident Jay Bergman, chairman of the board and controlling shareholder of the First Secure Bank Group, said, “We have a high touch policy with our customers.”

One big reason for this is because Bergman and his wife call Joliet home.

“I have lived my entire life in Joliet,” he said.

The First Secure Bank Group's Joliet location at Essington and Caton Farm Roads is seen on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Bob Okon)

Despite its large size with more than 150,000 residents, he considers it to be “a big, small town.”

Maintaining a community-based approach to banking was important to Bergman who first entered the banking world out of frustration.

“I am president and owner of an energy company that operates oil fields, gas fields, tank farms, pipelines, and related assets throughout the nation. We have energy assets of one type or another in 14 states. As such, we are always wiring funds or using other bank services,” Bergman said.

“Our primary bank was a large bank and they kept screwing things up. Finally, I decided to buy my own bank. So, at end of 2011, I bought a small bank in Sugar Grove,” he said.

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet hold a free and secure shred event July 22 at its Joliet Banking Center – located at 2398 Essington Road, on the corner of Essington and Caton Farm roads. Participants may bring up to five boxes or bags of paper. (Photo provided by First Secure Community Bank of Joliet)

Bergman acquired a couple more banks and hired a handful of local Joliet bankers who wanted to continue to work in a community bank as their former employers had been bought up by larger banking systems—further solidifying the community approach.

Events like the anniversary celebration don’t end with the end of summer.

Bergman shared the circus tent will reappear in December at the Joliet bank for a holiday event for customers.

Also, in December the bank will host free pet photos with Santa Claus.

In the past, pet photos have included dogs, cats, and some more unusual pets such as lizards, snapping turtles, and snakes.

“Anyone in the community come in customer or not and can come in and bring in their pet and walk out with a picture of their pet with Santa Claus,” he added.

The bank also hosts annual shredding events for the community.

Some of the employees that work at the Joliet branch of First Secure Community Bank at 2398 Essington Road. (Provided by First Secure Community Bank)

According to Crain’s list of the area’s largest banks, First Secure Community Bank has $1.1 billion of assets and is the 23rd largest bank in the area.

Due to its size, Bergman said, “We are able to offer any of the programs the big banks do.”

“In terms of interest rates on deposit products, we are able to offer competitive rates because we are local and our rates are not dictated by someone in another state,” he said. “They are determined based on what we are doing locally.”

Bergman indicated that the deposits at the Joliet Banking Center generally run between $180 million and $205 million depending on the season.

For current homeowners, Bergman said a popular program for the bank now is providing home equity loans for those homeowners who may need extra cash for a home remodeling project or to pay for college expenses for their children.

These individuals are currently not interested in refinancing their mortgage loan due to the initial low interest rate.

“They will come to us for a home equity loan,” he said. “The rate may be higher than their initial loan, but they are still saving money.”