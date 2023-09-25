Joliet West High School briefly evacuated over smoke, fumes from motor

Smoke and fumes from a malfunctioning motor at Joliet West High School led to a brief evacuation of students and staff from one of the buildings on campus.

On Monday morning, the school at 401 N. Larkin Ave., was evacuated because of smoke and fumes emitting from a basement of the E building, according to a statement from Joliet Township High School District 204 officials.

“The Joliet Fire Department arrived quickly on scene and has determined that the smoke and fumes were caused by a malfunction of a motor,” district officials said.

The fire department determined the building was safe for students and staff, officials said.

Classes in the E building of Joliet West will move to another location on Monday. Students will retrieve their belongings later Monday afternoon.