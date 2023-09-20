Romeoville police name ‘credible suspect’ in killing of family

Police have revealed they identified a 31-year-old man as a “credible suspect” in the investigation of the slaying of Romeoville family but it’s not yet clear if that man has died.

On Wednesday, Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne said the police developed a “person of interest” that he later called a “credible suspect” within hours of discovering the dead bodies of Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two sons on Sunday evening in the 500 block of Concord Avenue in Romeoville.

Burne said that person is Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, of Streamwood.

Police also developed a second female “person of interest” in the investigation as well but she was reported as a missing “endangered person” by her family on Tuesday evening.

On the same evening, Romeoville police distributed a statewide bulletin to law enforcement agencies because they believed Huey was a “credible suspect in this investigation.”

Romeoville Police Department Press Conference Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chief Chris Burne addresses the media at the Press Conference held at the Romeoville Police station. Sept 20, 2023 (Gary E Duncan Sr)

On Wednesday morning, authorities in Catoosa, Oklahoma, located what Burne described as a “suspect vehicle” that attempted to flee police who were trying to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash and caught on fire, Burne said.

“Officers on scene heard two noises believed to be gunshots. A female with a gunshot wound was located and removed from the passenger side of the vehicle and is listed in critical condition,” Burne said.

Burne said there was a male driver with a gunshot wound who died.

Burne did not clarify if the male driver is Huey and the female with the gunshot wound was the same one who was reported missing.

“This is still an active, evolving investigation and this portion of the incident is still unfolding,” Burne said.

A Romeoville police squad vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in the driveway of a residence in the 500 block of Concord Avenue in Romeoville. On Sunday, Sept. 17, officers discovered the bodies of Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two sons, ages 7 and 9, inside the residence. Police are investigating their deaths as homicides. (Felix Sarver)

On Tuesday, Mayor John Noak issued a statement on the tragedy.

“Our entire community is grieving with the family over this tragic incident. It is always heartbreaking whenever there is a loss of life, but when there are children involved it’s much more painful,” he said in the statement posted on the village’s Facebook page.

“I have directed our social services staff to make themselves available to our community to help begin the healing process. It is important that we conduct a thorough investigation and we have committed our full resources to that task. The victims deserve that,” Noak said.