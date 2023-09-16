John Mulaney, Pete Davidson coming to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre

Joliet’s historic theater will host a five-time host and former writer of “Saturday Night Live” and a former “SNL” cast member.

John Mulaney, a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America Award-winning writer, actor and comedian, and Pete Davidson, creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy “Bupkis,” will perform Oct. 8 at the Rialto Square Theatre.

Tickets for the John & Pete show go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Ticketmaster.

John Mulaney

Mulaney began writing for “SNL” in 2008 and was invited to host the show five times, according to a news release from the Rialto announcing the show.

During his time with “SNL,” Mulaney created the character “Stefon” with Bill Hader and appeared in the show’s “Weekend Update” segments.

Mulaney has written for IFC’s “Documentary Now!” and provided the voice of Andrew on Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

He released his Netflix standup special “Baby J” on April 23, where Mulaney “converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance,” according to the Rialto. That special earned Mulaney 2023 Emmy nominations in “Outstanding Variety Special” (pre-recorded) and “Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.”

An Emmy-nominated musical variety special for children – “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” – debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

Mulaney toured the U.S. in 2018 with the sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour. This was later released as a Netflix standup special, for which Mulaney won an Emmy for “Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.”

He released the Netflix original “The Comeback Kid” in 2015.

Mulaney and comedian Nick Kroll also created and performed on Broadway in “Oh, Hello On Broadway.” They released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as “Oh, Hello: The P’dcast,” a comedy podcast based on their characters.

Pete Davidson

As an “SNL” cast member from 2014 to 2022, Davidson was known for his “Weekend Update” features and original music videos.

In 2016, Davidson shot his first one-hour standup special for Comedy Central.

In 2020, he released the standup special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” He also co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the film “The King of Staten Island.”

Additional film work includes “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “Dumb Money,” “Wizards!” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.”

Time magazine listed Davidson as one of its 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Know more

The John & Pete show on Oct. 8 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet will be phone-free. This means:

• Patrons may not use phones, smartwatches and accessories in the performance space.

• All phones, smartwatches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches, which patrons will keep with them.

• Patrons may use devices in designed phone-use areas.

• Devices must be secured again in the Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

• The pouches will be opened when the event ends.

• Anyone using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the theater.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: John & Pete

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 8

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

ETC: Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 19 for this phone-free event at Ticketmaster.com.

INFO: Visit rialtosquare.com and johnmulaney.com.