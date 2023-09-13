Plainfield and neighboring fire departments battle office blaze

Plainfield — The Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 12500 block of Rhea Drive in unincorporated Plainfield just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene after a fire alarm was triggered in the commercial building and discovered smoke and “heavy fire conditions” in the southern end of the structure.

Plainfield Fire Chief Vito Bonomo said crews extinguished the majority of the flames within about 20 minutes but continued to battle hot spots on the second floor for an hour.

Firefighters work to extinguish the fire in the 12500 block of Rhea Drive.

The fire was elevated to a MABAS box alarm, which brought out additional crews and resources from neighboring departments.

“The size of the building was a concern,” said Bonomo. “We wanted extra assistance to search and overhaul the building and move everything that needed to be moved to finish putting out those hot spots.”

Fire truck outside the damaged Plainfield building.

About 60 firefighters were present on the scene including crews from the Aurora, Bolingbrook, Lockport, Naperville, Oswego, Troy, and Romeoville fire departments. Station coverage was also provided by the Morris Fire Protection District, Homer Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, and the Minooka Fire Protection District. Plainfield Emergency Management also responded to the scene to assist with firefighter rehab.

The building was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained by civilians or fire department personnel, though the building sustained structural and smoke damage. Bonomo said the Will County Building Department will inspect the structure on Wednesday and determine if it is partially or entirely uninhabitable.

Extensive smoke and fire damage was sustained by the commercial building in unincorporated Plainfield.

“We’d like to emphasize that this fire was not called in by anyone,” said Bonomo. “We responded to a fire alarm which went off, which proves how important early detection is for commercial buildings in these situations.”

There were no sprinklers in the affected building. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.