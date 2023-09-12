Will County communities honor lives lost on 9/11

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann joined members of the city’s police and fire departments for a ceremony Monday morning remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy.

The public was welcome to join the event at the New Lenox Police Department for a short open house that included remarks from Baldermann as well as Police Chief Lou Alessandrini and Fire Chief Adam Riegel, who attended with representatives of their departments and the local VFW and American Legion chapters.

“Twenty-two years ago, we vowed to never forget, so we’re here today to say thank you to our veterans who support our constitution and defend our freedoms, and to our first responders for all they do day in and day out to keep us safe,” Baldermann said. “We are grateful for that.”

While Alessandrini’s remarks focused on the lives lost in the historic event, both of civilians and of police and firefighters who responded to the scene in the line of duty, Riegel chose to focus on what he says is something we can learn from the people who were caught in the panic of that day.

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann shares some words for a 9/11 commemoration at the New Lenox Police Department on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“I had the privilege and honor to meet one of the last firefighters who escaped out of the World Trade Center,” Riegel said. “The thing that really struck me was what he said about the citizens. They were taking care of each other. People were stopping to help each other down the stairs who were struggling.

“Just the compassion that day that was going around,” he continued. “You know, fire, police, emergency services, that’s what we signed up for. Those people that day were just at work in an office building doing what they do every day, and they took the time to care about the people around them.

“As we reflect on the day, maybe take the time to remember all those who were lost and try to just be nice and do something for someone around that can help make the world a little better,” Riegel said. “As we go forward, I think that can make things better for everyone, if we all just take the time to help each other a little bit more.”

New Lenox Fire Chief Adam Riegel recalls visiting the memorial site for Unite Flight 93 in Pennsylvania for a 9/11 commemoration at the New Lenox Police Department on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Ray Soliman, mayor of Crest Hill, clearly recalls the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Soliman said he was driving to the Westmont post office, where he worked at the time, and listening to the radio and heard a report that an airplane hit the World Trade Center.

He saw the second one hit while watching news coverage on the post office television.

“I can’t believe it’s been 22 years already,” Soliman said. “It seems just like yesterday.”

On Monday morning, the Carillon Lakes Veterans Club in Crest Hill was to host a 9/11 22nd Memorial Remembrance Ceremony near its flagpole, but rain forced the club to move the program indoors to the clubhouse. Soliman emceed the event.

On Monday morning, the Carillon Lakes Veterans Club in Crest Hill hosted a 9/11 22nd Memorial Remembrance Ceremony inside its clubhouse. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman, an associate member of the club, emceed the ceremony. (Photo provided by Mary Thomas)

“We must never forget the 2,977 people that were killed and the more than 6,000 others that were injured on 9/11,” Bill Thomas, secretary and treasurer of the veterans club, said in an email.

All U.S. flags are to be lowered to half-staff on Patriot Day and the day is to be annually recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“Today is a day of remembrance,” Soliman said Monday afternoon after the private ceremony. “We want to remember and honor those who lost their lives in the tragic events of Sept. 11, and we certainly want to keep all of the survivors of that tragic day in our prayers.”

Soliman said it’s also important to pray for all first responders, so that they may always return safely home.

Thomas said he was really happy with the support of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District, who also attended the brief ceremony.

“They really support these types of things,” Thomas said. “My goodness, we had 14 firemen here.”

“This is such an important thing in our country’s history,” Thomas said. “We’ve been doing it every year. … We’re big on first responders.”

On Monday morning, the Carillon Lakes Veterans Club in Crest Hill hosted a 9/11 22nd Memorial Remembrance Ceremony inside its clubhouse. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman (pictured), an associate member of the club, emceed the ceremony. (Photo provided by Mary Thomas)

Thomas said he anticipated about 100 attendees if the ceremony had remained an outdoor event. Nevertheless, 40 people did come out, which included 25 residents of Carillon Lakes, he said.

“We just have to pass this memorial down from generation to generation. Because we can never forget what happened on that day. Hopefully, something like that will never happen again.” — Bill Thomas, secretary and treasurer of the Carillon Lakes Veterans Club in Crest Hill

The veterans’ group has 78 members who are veterans and 20 associate members who are not veterans, Thomas said. Soliman and his wife, Vicky, are both associate members.

Thomas said the veterans group encourages people to honor the day.

“There’s a whole generation out there that has no idea about what happened unless we help them remember,” he said. “That is why we keep doing it. Most of us are all grandparents and great-grandparents. We tell them, ‘You’ve got to talk to your kids and your grandkids.’ We just have to pass this memorial down from generation to generation. Because we can never forget what happened on that day. Hopefully, something like that will never happen again.”