Will County graduates class from problem solving court, marks milestone year

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announces that 25 people graduated from the Will County problem solving courts in a ceremony at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet on Sept. 7.

State’s Attorney James Glasgow wrote the grants in 1998 that led to the establishment of the Will County drug Court, which convened for the first time in 2000.

“Twenty-five years ago, when I wrote that grants that established the Will County Drug Court, I recognized there was a dire need to provide assistance to individuals who wanted to turn their lives around and needed the ongoing support and safety net to do so,” Glasgow said.

“For too long, society treated substance use disorders as a moral failing. That is not the case. People turn to substance use to address physical and emotional pain. By addressing the underlying issues through counseling and our supportive programming, we are helping individuals turn their lives around which benefits all of Will County,” Glasgow said.

At its Aug. 17 meeting, the Will County executive and county board unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing the drug court’s 25th anniversary, commending its growth “from the original 12 participants to more than one hundred (100) participants at any given time,” and proclaiming that the county executive and board “extend their appreciation for its ongoing commitment to the citizens of Will County.”

Thursday’s program honored 15 drug court graduates, from Joliet, Lockport, Wilmington, Manhattan, New Lenox, and Gardner; one veterans court graduate, from Joliet; and nine mental health court graduates, who hail from Joliet, Naperville, and Crete.

To date, 834 individuals have turned their lives around through the Will County diversionary court program.