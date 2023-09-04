Bolingbrook couple honored as community’s Family of the Year

Brooks Middle School Principal Keith Wood and his wife Angela are the 2023 recipients of the village of Bolingbrook’s Family of the Year Award.

Keith is now in his 12th year as Brooks principal, and Angela has long served the Valley View School District 365U community in the health care field, currently as a director of nursing services.

Keith and Angela are both very active with the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation and the Bolingbrook Lions’ Club.

The village surprised Keith Wood with the award, as they told him he was being invited to the Aug. 22 Village Board meeting to share information about the upcoming school year at Brooks.

Instead, he was called to the podium, and Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta made the announcement of the award.