Lockport’s Military History Weekend features reenactments, memorabilia

The Lockport Township Park District once again will host its Military History Weekend at Dellwood Park on Sept. 9 and 10.

The annual event serves as an educational tribute to veterans and American history, featuring reenactments of battles from the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.

“We have 500 to 600 reenactment performers who come from all over the Midwest to take part,” park district Director of Recreation Dave Herman said. “When they aren’t doing the battle reenactments, they set up in encampments around the park and do living history exhibits, taking pictures and answering questions for visitors.”

The event started as Lockport Civil War Days and changed to World War II Days before a mix of interests led the park district to combine the events into a more general military tribute.

The Allied camp at World War II Days in Dellwood Park, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Lockport, Ill. Lathan Goumas - lgoumas@shawmedia.com (Lathan Goumas)

During the weekend, guests will be able to watch battle reenactments featuring pyrotechnic effects, listen to live music in the beer garden, and enjoy shopping among food and military memorabilia and reenactment vendors.

Veterans will receive special recognition at the event at the Veterans VIP Tent, where they will be given free food and a chance to sign up for the Honor Flight program.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Saturday will feature reenactments of battles in World War II, the Civil War, a bridge skirmish and a Vietnam battle.

There also will be music featured from the eras along with performances by Sweet Reminders, a tribute group to music of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s; Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater revival tribute; and a “USO Show” featuring Silver Bullets, a Bob Seger cover band.

Reenactors march towards a battle demonstration at World War II Days at Dellwood Park, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Lockport, Ill. Lathan Goumas - lgoumas@shawmedia.com (Lathan Goumas)

Sunday also will feature multiple battle reenactments from World War II, the Civil War and the bridge skirmish, as well as a World War II-era women’s baseball living history demonstration.

There also will be another performance by Sweet Reminders and one by the Encore Concert Band.

“We try to come up with different things every year, so no two battle reenactments are going to be exactly the same,” Herman said. “They all feature pyrotechnics, too, so it looks very cool, and the park is just the perfect setting.”

Herman said about 4,000 visitors come through each day during the event, and tickets are on sale online. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, seniors and veterans.

“It’s perfect for history buffs, and we have special rates for schools if teachers want to reach out to us,” Herman said. “You can get tickets at the gate, but it’s easier to get in in the morning if you order ahead of time.”