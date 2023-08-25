Lockport’s Route 171 revamp working toward start date

The city of Lockport has been working on a plan to revitalize the Illinois 171 Corridor between New Avenue and Interstate 355 since 2019.

So far, no road construction has begun in the multi-phase, extensive overhaul, however, an approximate date has been set for the first piece of the project along the roadway.

Lockport Public Works Director Brent Cann said the first priority in the revitalization plan, which can be viewed in full on the city’s website, is the reconstruction of the intersection of New Avenue and Route 171/Archer Avenue.

“Our sole focus on the 171 project at this point is the New Avenue intersection,” Cann said. “That project will provide an exclusive right-turn lane southbound from New Avenue onto Illinois 171 and a traffic signal.”

The new design, which will also require most of the existing intersection to be reconstructed and resurfaced, is meant to improve safety and traffic flow and was given phase one approval by the Illinois Department of Transportation in early 2023.

“Phase two approval requires more detailed designs and that process is currently underway with IDOT,” Cann said. “We are hoping to start construction in 2025.”

Beyond New Avenue, which is anticipated to be complete in 2026, Cann said the second stage of the project is reconstructing the intersection of 151st Street and Route 171. No plans, however, have been submitted for that work yet.

“Like everything else, the main issue is about funding,” Cann said. “We need to take the project step by step until funding for it breaks loose.”

Benson also said noted that the city is planning to go out to bid this fall on another roadway improvement project, which will hopefully be built while the city awaits final approval on the New Avenue work.

“We’re basically on a waiting list,” Benson said. “The project qualifies but the funds are not there at the moment, so we’re hoping to apply again for those next year.”

The grant funding would provide 80% of the money for the $2.9 million project.

Traffic moves along North State Street, looking north, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Benson also said the city is planning to go out to bid this fall on another roadway improvement project, which will hopefully be built while the city awaits final approval on the New Avenue work.

Lockport wants to improve the channelization of IL Route 7 between Summit Drive and Lincoln Street. Instead of its current two-lanes with a shoulder on either side, the new configuration would be a three-lane road with the middle lane comprised of alternating turn lanes. Benson said the plan is to get that project underway in spring of 2024.

In addition to the road improvements the overall Route 171 revitalization plan includes ideas to increase development for businesses and housing along the corridor, unify city branding and construction standards, and preserve and enhance green spaces and recreation areas, some of which Benson said has already been implemented.

“We completed some of the street-scaping plans in 2022 and earlier this year,” he said. “We did a lot of beautification plantings through the downtown and added turn lanes on State Street between 8th and 11th [streets].”

Benson said the improvements in the downtown already have started to draw in new private investments in the city, which go toward the comprehensive plan’s goals of improving local business development.

“The work we’re focusing on now is more about safety,” Benson said of the road projects. “We’d like to continue the improvements to channelize 171 from 151st Street to New Avenue, but that is pretty far off in the future at this point.”

The city posted its comprehensive master plan on its website.