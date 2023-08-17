An educator Joliet teachers, students can always count on

A Joliet Public Schools District 86 kindergarten teacher said she never worried about her class during her breast cancer treatments.

That’s because Tiffany Listermann, who teaches kindergarten at Taft Elementary School, could rely on Estela Paramo. A paraprofessional in general education classroom, Paramo started her 46th year with District 86 on Wednesday.

“When I went on leave, I didn’t worry about a thing,” Listermann said. “I couldn’t do without her. She’s always willing to try new things and always knows what needs to be done.”

Kindergarten teacher Tiffany Listermann, left, and paraprofessional Estela Paroma work with a class on the first day of school at Taft Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Paraprofessionals help provide instruction to one student or a group of students and help out with various educational programs, according to District 86. Each District 86 kindergarten classroom has a paraprofessional to provide support for the kindergarten teachers and students, said Sandy Zalewski, District 86 spokeswoman.

Through the years, Paramo, of Joliet, has worked with kindergartens students, special education students and students in inclusive classrooms. She also worked in several District 86 elementary schools the past 30 years, including Eisenhower, Pershing, Lincoln, Woodland and Taft.

“If you respect the kids, they will respect you back. If you love the kids, they will love you back. And if you teach them, they will learn.” — Estela Paramo, paraprofessional, Joliet Public Schools District 86

But Paramo never wanted to change careers or districts. She even serves on Taft’s Building Leadership Team.

“I just like it here,” said Paramo, who isn’t married and doesn’t have children. “This is home to me.”

Doriane Henderson, now in her fourth year as principal at Taft, called Paramo “a great resource here” and a person who lives what she espouses. Paramo’s ability to speak Spanish is a huge asset for the district.

“When I became principal, it was the year we were fully remote at the time (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Henderson said. “She was a huge help in being able to communicate with our families and she was happy to do it. That was a huge help when we were fully remote.”

Making a difference as a paraprofessional

Paramo said she loves working with all students, and the age of the student never matters to her. She enjoys seeing students’ faces brighten and their eyes widen when they learn to read, count to 100 or grasp a math concept.

“The main thing that is very rewarding to me is to see the smiles on their faces, “Paramo said. “That is amazing.”

Paraprofessional Estela Paroma reads a book to the class at Taft Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Kindergarten students possess some extra special qualities, she said.

“First of all, they are shorter than I am,” Paramo said with a laugh. “I’m not very tall. They give you high fives and they always have a smile and look to you for help.”

Paramo noted the changes in education instruction through the decades. Technology has changed some processes and students have more resources. Kindergarten is now full-day and not half-day.

But the educational foundation is the same.

“They’re still learning how to read, how to write and how to do math,” Paramo said.

The students are often more at ease with technology than Paramo is, so she said she learns from them, too.

“They do almost everything on the computer,” Paramo said.

Paraprofessional Estela Paroma works with Ryan Nevarez on his first day of kindergarten at Taft Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Paramo said she’s become a better listener through the years and feels paraprofessionals understand the students more when they listen, and students respond better when they are heard.

“If you respect the kids, they will respect you back,” Paramo said. “If you love the kids, they will love you back. And if you teach them, they will learn. We always want to make a difference, especially in this community. We want to make a difference for all the kids to get a career and be on the right path.”

It’s always a joy for her when she meets former students years later and hears their success stories.

“They’re out serving the community,” Paramo said. “And they remember me.”