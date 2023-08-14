Experts offer money strategies for young adults

Online series includes budgeting tips, financial planning
College can be an exciting time of self-discovery and growth, but it’s also a time to face new financial challenges that produce anxiety and stress.
Young adults and college students can get an early start to building good financial habits, money management and spending wisely through a series of classes through the University of Illinois Extension and other collaborators.
The program called Get Savvy - Grow Your Green Stuff, is a free online series that will run through the academic year, the release from the Extension said.
“Through this webinar series, participants can become empowered with reliable information to make informed decisions,” said Emily Harmon, Extension financial educator, in a release from the Extension.
Session dates:
- Cash at College | Aug. 16, Noon
- Read Before You Sign: Renting & Leasing | Sept. 6, Noon
- Spooked by Spending Plans? | Oct. 11, Noon
- Don’t Get Phished: Avoid Scams & Fraud | Nov. 8, Noon
- Your Financial Tool Chest | Dec. 6, Noon
- Money in Your Entrepreneurial Pursuit | Jan. 24, 2024, Noon
- Steps to Investing: What to Know Now | Feb. 7, 2024, Noon
- Save Money on Food | March 6, 2024, Noon
- Student Loan Management | April 3, 2024, Noon
- Money, Stress, and Bad Habits | May 1, 2024, Noon
Register by visiting go.uillinois.edu/getsavvywebinars
The Get Savvy: Grow Your Green Stuff webinar team includes collaborators from:
- University of Illinois Student Money Management Center
- Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation
- UIC Entrepreneurial Support Program
- US Securities & Exchange Commission
- UIC Wellness Center
For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Emily Harmon at ebaine@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.