U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood to host town halls in every county of 14th District

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) announced she is hosting a Summer Town Hall series in every county of Illinois’ 14th District, which consists of DeKalb, La Salle, Will, Kane, Kendall, Putnam and Bureau counties.

Underwood said in a Wednesday news release she will share updates on her work in Congress, federal funding she has secured for the District and how new laws she helped pass – such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – are making an impact within the district.

The series will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 3, in DeKalb. Constituents can RSVP and find more information at http://tinyurl.com/augtownhalls2023. If you have any questions or if you are need of immediate assistance, call Underwood’s office at 630-549-2190.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: DeKalb County Town Hall, DeKalb High School Auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7: La Salle County Town Hall, Utica Village Hall, 248 W. Canal St., Utica.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: Will County Town Hall (Spanish bilingual), Joliet Public Library, Burnham Room - 150 N. Ottawa St, Joliet.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Kane County Town Hall, Aurora East High School Auditorium, 500 Tomcat Ln., Aurora.

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14: Kendall County Town Hall, site to be determined.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Putnam County Town Hall, site to be determined.

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28: Bureau County Town Hall, site to be determined.