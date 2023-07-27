Rockdale waste and recycling company sold

A Rosemont-based company has acquired Environmental Recycling & Disposal in Rockdale.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) on Wednesday announced the acquisition.

Environmental Recycling and Disposal was started in 1998 and has operated as a family owned and operated business, according to the news release announcing the acquisition.

LRS gains 30,000 residential customers and 4,200 business accounts with the acquisition that will expand its business into Will County.

The acquisition includes the Moen Transfer Station in Rockdale.

Environmental owners Jay and Dale Ipema will remain in a consulting role during a transition period the news release said.

LRS will retain Environmental’s 60 employees, Chief Operating Officer John Larsen said in an interview.

Larsen, who lives in Channahon, said he’s very familiar with Environmental and its owners, whom he’s known for 30 years.

“Our new company services my town,” he said.

The Environmental name will stay during a transition period but operations eventually will be converted to the LRS brand, he said.

LRS does not plan to change the Environmental practice of having people answer the telephone when customers call, something the company promotes in its advertising.

“We’re very impressed by the communication they have with their customers and have no plan to change how they answer the phone and how they communicate with local customers,” Larsen said.

LRS operates in nine states with 65 facilities and 2,100 employees.

The release said that the acquisition of the Moen Transfer Station, a facility where trash can be stored before being taken to the landfill, “will serve as a vital platform for LRS’ ongoing expansion.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.