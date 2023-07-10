Pets of the Week: July 10, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Marge is a 3-year-old female terrier mix, 54 pounds. She is calm, well-behaved and good on a leash. She is crate trained and potty-trained. She loves pets and attention and enjoys her time spent with staff and volunteers. Marge is not always fond of other animals and should be the only pet in a home. To meet Marge, Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Marge is a 3-year-old female terrier mix, 54 pounds. She is calm, well-behaved and good on a leash. She is crate trained and potty-trained. She loves pets and attention and enjoys her time spent with staff and volunteers. Marge is not always fond of other animals and should be the only pet in a home. To meet Marge, Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Prancer is an 18-year-old tabico that is friendly and independent. She likes to do her own thing but will also curl up for cuddles. She likes head pets and will purr to show her contentment. She likes to explore and play with string toys. She is fearful of other cats and should be the only cat in a home. To meet Prancer, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Prancer is an 18-year-old tabico that is friendly and independent. She likes to do her own thing but will also curl up for cuddles. She likes head pets and will purr to show her contentment. She likes to explore and play with string toys. She is fearful of other cats and should be the only cat in a home. To meet Prancer, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Davey (Dave) is a sweet little mixed breed who came to the shelter in rough shape. He was treated for ear and skin infections and is recovering nicely. Davey needs a patient forever home that will help him flourish and heal from his past. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Davey (Dave) is a sweet little mixed breed who came to the shelter in rough shape. He was treated for ear and skin infections and is recovering nicely. Davey needs a patient forever home that will help him flourish and heal from his past. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Amelia is a sweet domestic shorthair who is approximately 7 months old. She came to the shelter as a stray and is a little timid but enjoys the company of people. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.