Bone linked to Joliet man who went missing in 2013

Authorities may have reached a breakthrough in the investigation of a young man who went missing more than a decade ago in Joliet.

A human bone found in Joliet may belong to Marcus Wright, 24, who was reported missing on March 21, 2013, to the Joliet Police Department.

Earlier this year, investigators under the supervision of Joliet Deputy Police Chief Carlos Matlock developed new leads that led them to a wooded area east of McKay Street in Joliet, according to a statement published on Monday by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office.

On March 24, human bones were located in the area and one of them was sent to the company Othram, which is used by Summers’ office to solve cold cases.

A DNA swab from Wright’s mother, Aqua Wright, was also sent to the company for analysis.

On Friday, Summers’ office was notified by Othram that there is a “100% [kinship relationship] match” between the bone and Aqua Wright.

Marcu Wright’s parents have said he was last seen riding in the back of a beige 1997-99 Buick LeSabre, according to an article from The Herald-News.