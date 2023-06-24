Police: Joliet man suspected of dying from possible drug overdose

A Joliet man who was charged June 12 with obstructing justice by consuming contents of a bag containing an unknown substance may have died from a drug overdose.

The death of Cory Long, 29, of Joliet, was announced early Saturday afternoon in a statement from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office. Long was pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. Saturday at Silver Cross Hospital, according to her office.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles confirmed it is the same Long who was in the Will County jail on June 11.

Jungles said Long may have died from a possible drug overdose but the sheriff’s office won’t know until they receive the toxicology report in roughly 4 to 5 weeks.

Long was given several doses of Narcan when deputies arrived on scene, Jungles said. Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Long was booked into jail on charges of obstructing justice by “consuming the contents of a bag containing a white powdery substance,” according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

Long was arrested by a Joliet police officer on the charge.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said at the time of Long’s arrest that it was not known what the substance was but it was sent to lab for testing.

Long was released from jail on June 16.

No preliminary cause and manner of death was provided by Summers’ office. The Herald-News has contacted the sheriff’s office for further information.

The final cause and manner of Long’s death will be determined at a later date.