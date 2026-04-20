Hopps Road to close west of Randall Road in Kane County, detour posted

(file photo) Workers are closing Hopps Road west of Randall Road in Kane County for construction on April 22. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Traffic backups are expected in the South Elgin area as workers close Hopps Road west of Randall Road on Wednesday.

A detour to avoid the construction zone is guiding traffic though Nolan Road, Bowes Road and Randall Road, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation.

A detour has been posted by the Kane County Division of Transportation for the closure of Hopps Road on April 22. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

Local access to residences near the Randall Road and Hopps Road intersection will be required to follow the posted detour. Vehicles traveling on Hopps Road west of Randall Road will also be required to follow the detour.

The construction work is expected to be completed in one day. Workers are replacing a culvert under the roadway.

The Kane County Division of Transportation maintains around 750 miles of roadway throughout the county. You can learn more about current projects by visiting, kdot.kanecountyil.gov/.