Fox River flooding prompts closures as wary residents await crest

Four partially submerged chairs along South Wright Road near Burton’s Bridge on Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the Fox River continues to rise. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Road closures, park closures, more sandbagging and – with a break in the rainfall – the waiting game for waters to top out were the focuses Monday along the Fox River in the McHenry County area.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Monday that Fox Lake is now forecast to peak at about 7.3 inches Wednesday.

The department said the lower Fox River is expected to crest near 7.5 feet on the tailwater near McHenry Gage.

[ Photos: Flooding on the Fox River ]

Farther south, the National Weather Service said Monday the river stage was at 11.7 feet and is expected to crest near 12.2 feet Thursday, threatening parts of Algonquin, the Dundees, Carpentersville and Elgin.

Hazards remain on roadways and on the river and Chain O’ Lakes – where boating due to “submerged structures and inundated piers” has been suspended until levels return to normal, from the Wisconsin line all the way south to Kendall County. The Fox River which remains under a flood warning until further notice.

In the Cary and Port Barrington area, Rawson Bridge Road between the bridge and the Broken Oar Marina Bar and Grill was closed Monday due to flooding.

Nunda Township Highway Commissioner Rob Parrish said the road was closed at 10 a.m. Monday because drivers were damaging the street as well as creating a wake that could compromise the integrity of people’s sandbag seawalls. The neighbors called and asked for the closure, Parrish said.

An inundated Algonquin yard south of the Route 62 bridge and dam on Monday, April 20, 2026. The Fox River is expected to crest here later this week. (Janelle Walker)

“In order to protect their property, we had to close the road,” Parrish said.

The road also has one of the few Fox River crossings in the area, which is also closed.

Nunda Township had 200 volunteers help out Sunday, but around 80 Monday. Parrish said the need for volunteers will continue Tuesday as well.

The township has sent out 64,000 sandbags so far and Parrish expects it to hit 80,000 Tuesday. There’s also been 10 truck loads of sand delivered to self-fill stations, Parrish said.

He said some staff members have been with the township for 30 years and identified early indicators of flooding and most vulnerable areas.

“We knew to get started” with sandbagging and preparations before the weather indicated it, Parrish said.

Algonquin Township Highway Commissioner Danijela Sandberg said her township delivered barricades and signs to the area to the Rawson Bridge area in Nunda Township.

The road district has delivered around 14,000 pounds of sand so far, Sandberg said.

Sandberg said the township has 24/7 self-service sand and sandbags available and residents can pick them up at the township road district office.

“We have plenty of sand for everyone,” Sandberg said.

In addition, residents can pick up ice to keep things cool if they lose power. The township also has some coolers on hand as well, Sandberg said.

In McHenry Township, Supervisor Gary Barla said two township parks, one on Lake Street and one on Fox Lake Road have been closed because of floods.

The Lake Street park, where Pistakee Lake is located, “is completely” covered in water, Barla said.

The township has six self-service sandbag stations at Nippersink Drive and Vern Street; Oakwood Avenue off Coolidge Avenue; Circle Drive and Hilltop Drive; Lake Street and Pleasant View Drive; Circle Drive and Christine Avenue; and at the township parking lot near the sledding hill.

River Road near Moraine Hills State Park outside McHenry has seen water start to encroach onto segments of the road.

McHenry County Division of Transportation officials advised drivers to take care and watch for water on roadways, particularly at their edges.

River Road is county highway, and officials said they are evaluating roadway conditions and ready to take steps to ensure the safety of motorists.

“Our staff has placed signage to alert drivers to current road conditions,” Scott Hennings, the assistant director of transportation, said in the release. “At this point, we advise that the public proceed with caution, but we are prepared to close this section of River Road if necessary. Regardless of their route, drivers should proceed slowly and only continue if they can safely navigate the conditions.”

County officials said significant rainfall isn’t in the forecast for the next few days, “but upstream runoff will continue leading to higher water levels throughout the County.”

Drivers should expect delays, allow for extra travel time and follow all posted closure signs.