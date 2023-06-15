Joliet man charged with obstructing justice by concealing unknown substance

A man has been charged with obstructing justice in Joliet by consuming the contents of a bag containing a powdery substance, although it’s not known what the substance was.

The incident that led to the arrest of Corey Long, 29, of Joliet began 12:45 p.m. Sunday when officers tried to stop a Kia Forte near Elgin Avenue and Harwood Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers already knew that Long had an active warrant out of Grundy County for his arrest, English said. Long ran from the vehicle and ignored officers’ commands to stop.

Officers found Long in a backyard in the 400 block of Mohawk Avenue, English said. Long continued to ignore officers’ commands to submit to an arrest.

Officers deployed a Taser on Long and he was taken into custody.

Long was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, released a short time later and booked into the Will County jail.

A criminal complaint filed against Long alleged that he obstructed the prosecution of himself on a charge of possession of a controlled substance by consuming the contents of a bag containing a “white powdery substance.”

English said the substance is unknown and it will be sent to a state crime lab for testing.

He was also accused in the criminal complaint of fleeing from officers when he was ordered to stop and this offense was the “proximate cause” of an injury to a Joliet police officer who was trying to apprehend him.

Long faces charges of obstructing justice and obstructing a police officer.