Joliet D. 86 offers instructions for 2023-2023 registration

Is your child attending a Joliet Public Schools District 86 school for the 2023-2024 school year?

Then you must register through District 86′s Aspen Family Portal account, according to a news release from District 86 regarding registration. Families may create an account at joliet86.org/students-parents/student-registration. Instructions are available in English and Spanish.

Registration staff are also available at four District 86 schools to assist families.: Hufford Junior High, 1125 N. Larkin Avenue (815-725-3540), Edna Keith Elementary, 400 Fourth Avenue (815-723-33409), Pershing Elementary, 251 N. Midland Avenue (815-725-0986) and Isaac Singleton Elementary, 1451 Copperfield Avenue (815-723-0228).

Contact staff from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Schools are closed July 4.

Parents or guardians of returning students must provide proof of residency in the form of one document showing the student’s address. Acceptable documentation is on the District 86 website. Upload proof online or drop off at one of the above schools.

The following are also required:

Physical examination and proof of immunization records: students entering pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and sixth grade.

Eye exams: incoming kindergarteners or students attending District 86 for the first time.

Dental exams: students entering kindergarten, second, and sixth-grade.

Proof of TDAP immunization: all sixth-grade students.

For more information, including acceptable documentation for proving residency, visit joliet86.org/students-parents/student-registration.

The registration page also includes a school locator, student technology resources, steps for reporting bullying, community events and information on social/emotional learning.