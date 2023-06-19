Fire caused ‘extensive damage’ to Joliet home on Friday

No one was injured in a fire that broke out in a Joliet home on Friday afternoon.

At 5:13 p.m. Friday, the Joliet Fire Department responded to 7653 Scarlett Oak Drive in Joliet after receiving a report that a house was on fire, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department about the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the side of the house and the roof of the attached garage, the Joliet Fire Department said.

No one was injured, and we turned the house back over to the homeowners.” — Matt Baxter, Joliet Fire Department battalion chief

The residents escaped and were uninjured, the Joliet Fire Department said. The fire caused “extensive damage to the attic of the house and to the attached garage, the Joliet Fire Department said.

Joliet Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Baxter said Joliet Fire Investigators were on the scene to determine how the fire started.

Baxter said the fire investigators have not released their report yet but the fire “appears to be accidental at this time,” Baxter said on Monday morning.

“No one was injured, and we turned the house back over to the homeowners,” Baxter said.

Crews remained on the scene for about one hour, the Joliet Fire Department said.

Fire crews from stations 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 also responded to the scene, the Joliet Fire Department said.