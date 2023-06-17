Gunmen rob Frankfort Township bank

Two gunmen on Saturday morning robbed a Frankfort Township bank, getting away with several bags of money and pistol whipping an employee, police said.

The men wearing gloves and masks and displaying handguns entered the BMO Harris bank at 19500 S. Harlem Avenue while customers were there, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

One suspect demanded money from a teller while the other went with an employee to the bank vault. Police said the employee at the vault was hit in the back of the head with a pistol while attempting to gain access.

The robbers left with an unknown amount of money put into “several bags” that they brought with them, police said in a news release. They fled in a dark blue Dodge Challenger last seen heading north on Harlem Avenue.

One suspect demanded money from a teller while the other went with an employee to the bank vault. Police said the employee at the vault was hit in the back of the head with a pistol while attempting to gain access. — Will County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff’s police responded to the robbery at about 11:40 a.m.

The pistol-whipped employee was treated at the bank by Frankfort Fire Emergency Services.

The FBI is assisting sheriff’s police in the investigation.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Detective Danielle Strohm with the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574 at extension 4930,” sheriff’s police said in the release. “This is a very active crime scene and investigation. Further details will be provided when appropriate.”