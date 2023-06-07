Joliet man in serious, stable condition following motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old Joliet man is in serious, but stable, condition at Ascension St Joseph – Joliet after crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet police went to the 1100 block of Cypress Lane in Joliet at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday. After a preliminary investigation, Joliet police determined that Spencer Wiechec, 18, Joliet was driving a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle south at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Cypress Lane when his motorcycle left the road on the street’s west side and struck the front of a home.

The Joliet Fire Department took Wiechec to St. Joe’s, Joliet police said.

Wiechec was cited for reckless driving, improper lane usage, no motorcycle class license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit were called to the scene to reconstruct the crash, which remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.