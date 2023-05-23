Train collides with semitrailer in Wilmington Township, traffic delays expected

A train collided with the front end of a semitrailer at a railroad crossing in Wilmington Township and traffic delays are expected to last throughout the day on Tuesday, police said.

Deputies responded to the crash on Tuesday morning at Lorenzo and Cottage roads in Wilmington Township, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A train had clipped the front end of a semitrailer at a railroad crossing at that area, police said.

“The debris has been cleared, however, due to the damage, please be advised that there may be vehicle traffic delays and slow moving trains at that crossing, at least for the remainder of the day.” — Will County Sheriff's Office

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The crash happened on the west side gates of the railroad tracks, police said.

Crews from BNSF Railway are flagging the crossing for traffic until the crossing gates are able to operate again, police said.

“The debris has been cleared, however, due to the damage, please be advised that there may be vehicle traffic delays and slow moving trains at that crossing, at least for the remainder of the day,” police said.