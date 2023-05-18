Providence H.S. in New Lenox announces valedictorian and salutatorian

Providence Catholic High School Principal Paul Houston recently announced Elizabeth Kulpinski as the Class of 2023 valedictorian and Marissa Massaro as salutatorian at the New Lenox school, according to a news release.
Both Kulpinksi and Massaro have solid post-graduation plans.
Kulpinski said she plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame, with the goal of having a career in design work and manufacturing.
Massaro said she plans to attend the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame and is excited about exploring career opportunities in finance.
Both gave advice for incoming freshmen students.
“Remember the bigger picture,” Kulpinksi said. “Often, every little thing that happens can feel huge, especially failures.”
Massaro said, “Freshmen should go into high school with an open mind and try new things. Don’t be afraid to join a sport or club you are not familiar with. Getting involved is what makes high school fun and allows you to meet new friends and mentors to guide your journey.”
More about Elizabeth Kulpinski
During her time at Providence, Kulpinski participated in Augustinian Youth Ministry and Habitat for Humanity and served as a sacristan and Kairos leader, according to the school. Kulpinksi is a member and officer of the National Honor Society, a three-year member of student council and served as secretary this year.
She is a four-year member of the volleyball team and was team captain this year. She was named Volleyball All-Conference and All-Tournament at the Rich East Tournament, according to Providence Catholic.
Academically, Kulpinski has earned honors in Algebra 1, Biology, Chemistry, English 2, AP United States History, Geometry, AP Statistics, Precalculus, Catholic Social Teaching, AP English Language and Composition, AP Scholar with Honor, Illinois State Scholar, National Merit Commended Student, GCAC Scholar Athlete-Volleyball, AP Calculus BC, AP English Literature and Composition, AP Physics C, AP Spanish Language and Augustinian Scholar, according to Providence Catholic.
More about Marissa Massaro
While at Providence, Massaro participated in Augustinian Youth Ministry and IALAC 2.0. She served as a sacristan and student ambassador, according to the school. She is a member of National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and a four-year member of student council, serving this year as president.
Massaro also is a member of the girls lacrosse team and a four-year member of varsity cheerleading, where she was named National Cheerleaders Association All-American and Cheerleading MVP; she also served this year as captain, according to Providence Catholic. Massaro has earned academic honors as an AP Scholar, Illinois State Scholar, GCAC Scholar Athlete for cheerleading and lacrosse, and Augustinian Scholar.
For information, visit providencecatholic.org.