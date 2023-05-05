Get tips for saving money and energy at Troy Township event on May 18

Got questions about your utility bills? Bring them to the Troy Township Community Center in Shorewood on May 18

Troy Township will host the Citizens Utility Board, also known as CUB, at 6 p.m. in a free event at 25448 Seil Road in Shorewood.

The presentation will include information on rising energy prices, decoding utility bills, and saving money and energy, according to a news release about the event from Troy Township.

Attendees may ask questions regarding their gas, electric, and/or telecom bills, the release said.

Register by May 16 by contacting Cindy at 815-744-1968 or email information@troytownship.com.

For more information about Troy Township, visit troytownship.com or call Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.