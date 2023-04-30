No one injured in car fire at Joliet business on Sunday morning

No one was injured in a car that caught on fire while parked at Gordon Food Service in Joliet.

Matt Baxter battalion chief at the Joliet Fire Department said firefighters received the call at 9:46 a.m. Sunday and arrived on scene at 9:49 a.m.

“The car was on fire in front of Gordon Food Service right next to the building,” Baxter said. “It was fully engulfed.”

Baxter said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured or inside the car at the time of the fire.

“It’s unknown how it was started at this point,” Baxter said, “but nothing that appears to be malicious at this time.”