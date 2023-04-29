Joliet police officer stabbed in stomach while conducting welfare check

A 42-year-old Glendale Heights man is currently under police guard at a Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox Hospital.

Francisco Alvarez was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

At 3:59 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a house in Bevan Drive West in Joliet after receiving a 911 call for a welfare check, Joliet police said.

Police made contact with the homeowners after they arrived and learned Alvarez was an acquaintance who was staying in the house, Joliet police said.

Then, officers talked to Alvarez, who indicated he had seen an unknown person in the yard and called 911. Police checked outside the house and the area, police said. They didn’t find any suspicious activity and left, according to police.

Then at around 5:11 a.m. Saturday, police returned to the same house after receiving a report that Alvarez had barricaded himself in a coat closet inside the home, Joliet police said.

Officers determined that Alvarez might be experiencing a mental health crisis, and talked to him through the closet door, police said.

Officers tried numerous times to deescalate the situation by asking that Alvarez to leave the closet. Finally the officers opened the closet door and Alvarez emerged, holding a large knife in his right hand, Joliet police said.

Alvarez thrust the knife at the officers, stabbing a female officer in the stomach. Police then deployed a taser, which was ineffective, Joliet police said.

Officers then disarmed Alvarez, who was placed into custody following a struggle, police said.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the injured officer to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was treated and released, Joliet police said.

The Joliet Fire Department also transported Alvarez Silver Cross Hospital. Alvarez remains under guard, Joliet police said.