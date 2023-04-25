7 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Plainfield

Seven people, including three children, suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Plainfield.

The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Route 59 and Fraser Road.

Officers who responded to the scene learned that a 2011 Chevy Cruze was traveling north on Route 59 and made a lefthand turn to go west on Fraser Road, according to Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak.

The Chevy Cruze then struck a 2022 Kia Sorento that was traveling south on Route 59, Novak said.

The 29-year-old driver of the Chevy Cruze was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora for injuries considered not life threatening, Novak said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield at an intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, Novak said.

The 34-year-old driver of the Kia Sorrento, was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for injuries also considered not life threatening, Novak said.

The passengers who were injured in the crash included a 37-year-old man, an eight-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.