Morris Hospital discusses mental health at free community program

Anxiety, addiction, depression, and post-traumatic stress are just a few common mental health conditions that can deeply impact a person’s day-to-day living and relationships.

Individuals wanting to learn more about the importance of taking care of their mental health are invited to a free program, “Understanding Your Mental Health,” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee St., Morris, featuring Dr. Jennifer Thomas, medical director of Integrated Behavioral Health at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.

The program is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s new Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

To register, go to morrishospital.org/events and select YMCA Healthy Happens Here, or call the Morris Y at 815-513-8080.