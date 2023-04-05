Joliet voters approve District 86 $99.5 million bond referendum

Citizens in Support of District 86 Referendum Co-Chairmen Tony Contos (left) and J.D. Ross (right) celebrate with Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results posted on the Will County Clerk’s website show 71.6% of voters in favor and 28.4% against the measure. The results will be certified by the Will County Clerk’s office on April 25, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Public Schools District 86)